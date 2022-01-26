DPAC named a top 10 theater in US; Durham arts community still struggling amid pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) has been named one of the top 10 theaters in the country, according to Pollstar, a publication that covers entertainment events and venues.

We’re seeing live performances make a return to center stage two years after the pandemic closed curtains across the country.

“The Durham Arts Council has been doing surveys throughout the pandemic and so far, the recorded revenue losses are more than $20 million,” said Sherry DeVries, the executive director of the Durham Arts Council.

DeVries tells CBS 17 there are over 75 nonprofit art organizations in the Bull City and local artists have been hit hard. The Durham Arts Council has awarded over $800,000 in federal money to help artists in the area impacted by the pandemic.

Amid the uncertainty with the rising omicron variant, an entertainment staple in Durham, DPAC, has been named the eighth-best theater in America, according to Pollstar.

“DPAC is a tremendous asset for Durham. It really shines a light on the arts and creative experience and how wonderful that is it brings visitors to Durham as well as our local residents,” said DeVries.

Since reopening in August, DPAC has put on 83 shows and welcomed more than 171,000 guests. Broadway favorite “Hamilton” is set to come this summer. DeVries says it’s a win for Durham, but we need to support our local artists too.

“It’s important for people to understand that when they attend a DPAC show that’s tremendous and that does support the larger arts ecosystem of touring shows. It’s also important to support our local artists and our local arts community,” said DeVries.

DeVries says a national study estimated it would take two and a half years for the arts industry to fully recover, but that was before omicron emerged, so it could take even longer.