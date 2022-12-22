DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Performing Arts Center will be closing out the 2022 events season with four sellout shows, which makes it not too surprising that the theater is one of the top-ranked in the country.

On Thursday, DPAC officials announced the theater was ranked #2, #4 and #6 in the U.S. on the year-end rankings from VenuesNow, Billboard Magazine and Pollstar, respectively.

The only theater to outrank DPAC in the country for the VenuesNow list was the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. Ranking in third is Atlanta’s Fox Theatre and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville took fourth.

For over a decade, DPAC has ranked alongside some of the biggest and most iconic theaters in the country, including Radio City Music Hall in New York City and Dolby Live in Las Vegas.

DPAC’s track record of success continued in 2022 with over 500,000 guests coming to Durham for 226 performances of hit Broadway shows, superstar concerts, the biggest comedians in the world and special events of all kinds, the theater said in its announcement.