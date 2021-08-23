DPAC to require vaccination, negative COVID-19 test for entry

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – DPAC is the latest entertainment venue to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

The Durham Performing Arts Center announced the requirements Monday for events in the fall – including Broadway performances, concerts, comedy and special events.

“We’re confident this is the best path forward for our guests, our visiting shows and their casts, crews and performers, plus all of the valued staff and volunteers at DPAC that help in hosting the superstar shows we present,” said Bob Klaus, DPAC’s general manager.

DPAC cited the delta variant’s spread through North Carolina as the reason behind the new requirements.

The vaccination or negative test requirement will be in full effect no later than Oct. 4.

“The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so,” DPAC said.

A negative COVID-19 test must be taken within 72 hours of an event date.

Leading up to Oct. 4 and beyond, DPAC will be requiring face coverings to be worn at events, plus continuing the detailed safety protocols implemented this past year prior.

The requirements will be reevaluated monthly.