DPS superintendent to recommend year-round schools operate on traditional schedule this year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The superintendent of Durham Public Schools is recommending that year-round schools will operate on the traditional calendar this upcoming year, according to a news release Wednesday.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga will make the recommendation to the Durham Public School Board of Education, stressing that the change would be for only one year. Teacher and staff salary schedules will not be affected, the release said.

“We need more time to ensure that all of the logistics are in place for a great school year,” Mubenga said. “Temporarily having almost all of our schools on the same calendar will also help us make the most of our resources, which are stretched due to COVID-19.”

“Plan B,” which features moderate social distancing, will see DPS open all elementary and middle schools — including year-round schools — with in-person instruction, the release said.

Gov. Roy Cooper, after delaying a July 1 announcement, said a decision on reopening schools could come “within the next couple of weeks.”

Mubenga and senior administrators will bring the recommendation to a special meeting of the school board on Thursday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: