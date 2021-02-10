Dr. Fauci to take part in Duke University lecture Wednesday afternoon

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the country’s COVID-19 response and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will take part in a Duke University lecture Wednesday afternoon.

According to the University, Fauci will have a conversation with David M. Rubenstein, the former chairman of the Duke University Board of Trustees, that looks at the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the response to the virus here in the United States and across the globe. The two will also talk about Fauci’s work to “advance public health” under six different presidents.

According to Duke, the conversation between the two men will be part of the Victor J. Dzau Distinguished Lecture in Global Health, which the school calls “the highest-profile annual event organized by the Duke Global Health Institute.”

“The event is supported by a gift from Victor J. Dzau, former chancellor of health affairs at Duke, to encourage education and discussion of interdisciplinary challenges to global health,” a Duke news release said.

The conversation will be streamed live on YouTube from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and no registration is required.

You can watch the event live by clicking here at 4:30 p.m.