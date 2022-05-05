DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In Thursday’s Durham City Council Work Session, there is an empty seat no more.

Dr. Monique Holsey-Hyman will replace former councilman Charlie Reece, who left his position on Council in March. She will be sworn in sometime in the coming weeks.

Dr. Holsey-Hyman was selected unanimously out of more than 20 candidates who applied for the vacant seat.

The vote comes after weeks of considerable discussion among council members.

Dr. Holsey-Hyman is currently a professor at North Carolina Central University.