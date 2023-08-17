DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new resource for women in Durham officially opened its doors Thursday, but they’ll be providing a service that’s been around for years.

Dress for Success hosted a ribbon-cutting for their new location in Downtown Durham.

Dress for Success is known for helping women in the area find clothing for job interviews — for existing jobs — and even helping them with career training and job hunting.

This new space on William Vickers Avenue has room for women to shop around and look at clothing for sale at big discounts — but also space for donations to be made.

There’s even a career center where women can work on resumes or get job training.

Leaders here say they’ve been helping women with all of that stuff for years now, but now they can do that more efficiently and help even more people in this new space.

This location is more convenient to where the women they serve, the organization said.

Anyone interested in shopping at the store or getting involved by volunteering or donating can click here.