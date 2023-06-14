DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In honor of Pride Month, Dress for Success Triangle in Durham is holding a sale for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re specifically catering today towards a population that may not feel comfortable shopping on our general public days. We’re staffed with volunteers who are very comfortable helping people who maybe are dressing a different body for the first time,” said Executive Director, ​Heather Dennis.

On Wednesday, she and other volunteers placed racks and racks of clothes out, each one carefully curated with professional clothing.

“In this sale particularly, we’ve also made an effort to offer some more gender-neutral clothing,” said Dennis.

The goal is to make anyone who comes to shop at the store feel comfortable.

“There were a lot of folks that were coming to us that didn’t have a comfort level with dressing their changing body, their transitioning body, and as we heard from our clients and our fellow nonprofits that serve that community, we recognize that there is a need for that,” said Dennis.

The sale takes place from 2-7 p.m. at the Dress for Success Triangle location in Durham on 701 William Vickers Ave.

In case you miss the event, Dress For Success Triangle will have other boutique sales.

You can check out the full list below: