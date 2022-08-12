DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday.

The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area because police have closed down North Alston Street from Liberty to Taylor streets. The scene is also nearby to Eastway Elementary School, which did not appear to be in session.

(Crystal Price/CBS 17)

A CBS 17 crew at the scene counted at least 30 evidence markers in the street outside the business. Police said in addition to the two unidentified men who were shot, at least four cars and the outside of the business were struck by gunfire.

No information on a suspect or suspect vehicle was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.