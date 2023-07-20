DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened on Raynor Street on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:27 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alertin the 1000 block of Raynor Street. At about the same time, an officer also reported hearing the sound of shots.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS responded and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police said shots were fired from a passing vehicle. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

This is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator D. Bussell at 919-560-4440 ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.