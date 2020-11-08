DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened at an apartment complex two blocks from police headquarters Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Main Street just before 10:20 a.m., where they say a teenage male sustained injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

“The shots were apparently fired from a passing vehicle, according to investigators,” a Durham police news release said.

The shooting happened near a playground in the complex.

There were at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.