Driver crashes, later dies after Durham County deputies spot fake tags

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died early Sunday after wrecking as Durham County deputies tried to pull him over for fictitious tags, officials say.

The incident happened just before 12:40 a.m. in the area of Old Oxford Highway and Meriweather Drive, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was patrolling in the area in north Durham when a car with “fictitious tags” was noticed, the news release said.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver, but the man’s car hit a power pole, according to the news release. It is not clear if there was a chase.

“Deputies called for EMS and the driver was taken to Duke Medical Center where he later died,” the news release said.

No other information was released Sunday. Deputies said the incident was under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now