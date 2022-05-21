DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was critically injured when his Ford Mustang crashed into seven cars at a Durham intersection Saturday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened just after 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Durham-Chapel Hill and Tower boulevards, according to a news release from Durham police.

A man driving a 2017 Mustang west on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard collided with seven cars stopped at a light at the intersection.

The driver, Shaun Barrett, 42, of Durham, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

Barrett suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Other drivers were not injured.

“A bystander sustained minor injuries while attempting to help others involved in the crash,” the news release said.

Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard between Tower Boulevard and Shannon Road was closed after the crash.

Police are investigating the wreck. They said Speed and impartment do appear to be factors so far in the investigation.

Officials asked anyone with information about the crash, to call Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.