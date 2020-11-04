Driver detained after crashing SUV through fence, into pond in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was taken into custody by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning after crashing their SUV through a fence and into a pond, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy passed an SUV that was driving erratically on Horton Road early on Wednesday. When the deputy turned around to make a traffic stop, the driver had already crashed their SUV through a fence and into a pond near the intersection of Horton and Hillandale roads.

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

A deputy who spoke with CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price said the driver tried to run from the scene but deputies were able to capture and detain the person.

Authorities said they’re not sure why the driver tried to run or what, if any, charges they will face.

Durham police are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation into the crash.

