Driver dies after sideswiping another car in Durham wreck, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died in a crash in Durham Saturday after sideswiping another car, police said.

The deadly crash happened just after 11 a.m. along U.S. 15/501 north of West Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from Durham police.

The crash happened as a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, heading north of U.S. 15/501, was sideswiped on the left side by a northbound 2015 Nissan Sentra, according to the news release.

The Nissan kept traveling north, went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail and a tree, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra died at the scene. No one in the Chevrolet was injured.

The wreck is still under investigation.

