Driver dies in fiery crash after being hit by car pursued by Durham County deputies, troopers say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a car that was hit by a car that was being pursued by Durham County deputies Sunday night died in the fiery crash, authorities said Monday.

The pursuit began around 11 p.m. Sunday when a Durham County deputy saw a car that ran a red light.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for the violation, but the driver didn’t stop. The driver then collided with another car on Page Road near TW Alexander Drive, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the second car died in the crash. The driver of the car involved in the chase was taken to the hospital, but their condition wasn’t known.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The identities of the people involved in the crash are being withheld, they said.

