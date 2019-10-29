Driver dies, passenger hospitalized in SUV crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said they’re investigating after a person died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash involved an SUV traveling north on Cole Mill Road near Quail Ridge Road. The driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and hit a tree, police said.

It happened around 10 a.m.

The driver, later identified as 51-year-old John Robert Mitchell, was taken to the hospital and died a short time later. A passenger was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused Mitchell to leave the road.

