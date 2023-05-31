DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — What began as a typical speed violation turned into a high-speed pursuit and crash on Tuesday night.

Beginning in Person County, a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol went to stop a Ford passenger car that was speeding down U.S. 501 near Patterson Drive. When the driver refused to pull over, a chase ensued that spanned 24 miles before ending in Durham’s city limits.

During that pursuit, troopers said it was discovered that the vehicle on the run had been reported stolen.

What brought the chase to its end was the driver of the stolen vehicle losing control and crashing at the intersection of Hillandale and Horton roads.

From the scene of the crash, troopers said the driver ran on foot and was the only one in the vehicle.

That suspect has yet to be found as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The highway patrol has recovered the stolen vehicle and completed a crash investigation, a statement from troopers said Wednesday afternoon. Durham police investigators are now leading an investigation into the original theft of the vehicle as it was reported stolen in their jurisdiction, the NCSHP said.