DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken into custody following a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash in Durham on Wednesday, deputies say.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a car driving recklessly at a high speed in a work zone near the area of Linwood Avenue and South Alston Avenue.

After deputies say they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and continued on Alston Avenue and Morning Glory Avenue, which is where a passenger got out of the car and ran away.

Deputies pursued the passenger on foot and took him into custody. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the suspected vehicle was later involved in a crash near the intersection of Alston and Angier avenues The driver was also taken into custody.

Charges are pending at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.