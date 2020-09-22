Driver crashes after being shot by person in other vehicle in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a driver was shot by occupants of another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Cheek Road.
The victim was driving when a shot was fired by the occupant(s) of another vehicle and struck the victim, police say.
Police say the victim then hit a parked vehicle. The victim is being treated for serious injuries.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
This story will be updated.
