Driver crashes after being shot by person in other vehicle in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a driver was shot by occupants of another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Cheek Road.

The victim was driving when a shot was fired by the occupant(s) of another vehicle and struck the victim, police say.

Police say the victim then hit a parked vehicle. The victim is being treated for serious injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

