Driver taken to hospital after crashing 10 feet down embankment in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It took about 40 minutes to get a Durham driver out of a car after the driver crashed about 10 feet down a retaining wall Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 12:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Calibre Park Drive, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

The car appeared to have crashed through a fence and went down into a large gap between the apartment building and the parking lot.

The crash caused some damage to the ground floor apartment, the news release said.

“The driver required assistance from the fire department to exit the vehicle. Extrication from the vehicle took approximately 40 minutes due to the position of the car,” the news release said.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Duke University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Photo by Durham Battalion Chief Josh Sloan

