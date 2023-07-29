DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in Durham Saturday afternoon as she was walking on a sidewalk and was hit by a driver whose license was already revoked, police said.

The incident happened just after 3:45 p.m. at the southeast corner of East Knox Street and Avondale Drive, according to a news release from Durham Police Department.

Edward Earl Gilchrist Jr., 67, of Durham who was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry is facing several charges, police said.

The incident began as Gilchrist was driving south of Avondale Drive and then drove left of center and onto the sidewalk, hitting the woman at East Knox Street, the news release said.

The woman died at the scene. Gilchrist suffered minor injuries.

He is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, driving left of center, and driving while license revoked, police said.

The victim’s identity will not be released until her relatives are contacted.

Police said anyone with information bout the wreck should call Investigator J.T. Rose at 919-475-4149.