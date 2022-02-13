Drones, hazmat response team, police currently involved in death investigation in Durham

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham EMS, the Durham hazmat response team and the Redwood Fire Department are investigating a wooded area in Durham (Crystal Price).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple crews are on-site blocking an entire lane of traffic on Kemp Road in Durham County while involved in a death investigation Sunday morning, CBS 17’s Crystal Price confirms.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Durham EMS, Redwood Fire Department, along with the Durham Hazmat Response Team and a deployed drone are currently surveying a portion of wooded area off of Kemp Road in Durham.

Price reached out to the Durham Sheriff’s Office and Public Information Specialist AnnMarie Breen said “it is not a criminal investigation (and) the ME (medical examiner) will determine cause of death.”

Breen also added that the sheriff’s office does not believe the death is suspicious or that there is any danger to the public.

