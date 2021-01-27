Drug bust at Durham hotel leads to arrest of man with criminal history dating back 20+ years

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug bust at a hotel Wednesday morning in Durham, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Hometowne Studio Hotel in Durham.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at the hotel as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking across the county.

During the search, investigators found drugs, firearms and paraphernalia inside of the hotel room, deputies said.

The person in the room, 38-year-old Gregory Maurice Bagley of Durham, was arrested and booked into the Durham County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

PWITMSD schedule II (fentanyl)

Possession within 1,000 feet of a daycare

Maintaining a dwelling to sell/manufacture/distribute schedule II

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bagley was also served with an outstanding warrant for failture to appear in court on a felony probation violation, deputies said.

Deputies said Bagley has a criminal history in Durham County dating back to 2000.

If you have any information on this case or other trafficking activates in Durham County, call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 919-560-7151.