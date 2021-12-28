Drugs, cash, stolen gun found during Durham traffic stop; 18-year-old arrested

Ricky Orlando Nichols Jr. Courtesy: DCSO

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old over the holiday weekend for possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy made a traffic stop while on patrol at Roxboro Road and North Maynard Avenue. They said that the deputy discovered a handgun reported stolen from Raleigh, along with cash, drugs, and drug paraphernalia during the stop.

Ricky Orlando Nichols Jr. was arrested without incident and taken to the Durham County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a stolen handgun, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II and VI drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nichols has since been released on a $10,000 secured bond.