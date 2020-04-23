Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some Triangle homeless shelters having to turn people away

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Because of social distancing guidelines, homeless shelters like the Durham Rescue Mission are having to turn people away.

“There’s a balance you play here. If you take people in, you endanger people. If you don’t take people in, you endanger people,” said Rob Tart, Chief Operating Officer of the Durham Rescue Mission.

Tart tells CBS 17 the decision to deny new people entry to the shelter wasn’t easy. He said it’s the first time the shelter has had to turn someone away since opening in 1976.

On average, there are 95 women and children and roughly 330 men who stay there. As of Wednesday, Tart said no one at the shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The last thing we want to do is let them in, get 200 people sick and overwhelm the hospital,” he explained. “We don’t want to be part of the problem. We want to be part of the solution.”

Brian Morgan told CBS 17 he’s counting his blessings. He moved into the shelter right as the pandemic was starting. He explained, “I’m kind of glad I got in here soon, you know what I mean? Before all this got activated or whatever.”

Tart tells CBS 17 the Durham Rescue Mission is referring people to the City of Durham’s coordinated intake.

“There’s gonna be some self-preservation on the part of these folks and they’re gonna do what they gotta do to get by I’m afraid. So we gotta get to the point where we can open these doors again.”

