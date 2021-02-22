Duke announces student COVID-19 cluster after 2nd birthday party in off-campus housing in a week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Monday announced a COVID-19 cluster among students that came from a second birthday party at a different off-campus apartment complex this month.

On Feb. 8, a cluster, which is five or more cases related to a single location, was detected at the BullHouse Apartments at 504 East Pettigrew St., according to a news release from Duke University.

That cluster among graduate students came from people attending a birthday party at those apartments, the news release said.

Monday night, Duke University officials said that a more recent birthday party held at 810 Ninth Apartments in Durham has led to a cluster — also among graduate students.

In this cluster, six students are now in isolation after the Feb. 15 birthday party, Duke officials said.

“Contact tracers have identified others who may have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19,” the news release said.

On Jan. 25, Duke officials reported a COVID-19 cluster among five students living at the Berkshire Ninth Street apartment complex.