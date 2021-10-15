Duke basketball holds ‘Midnight Madness’ ahead of Coach K’s last season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Each year hundreds of basketball fans turn out for Midnight Madness at Cameron Indoor at Duke University.

This year has special significance, it will be Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last. While fans have mixed feelings about it, they all agreed it was important to take part in every second of it.

We might be months away from the start of college basketball season, but even the first official practice Friday night brought hundreds of people out.

These Duke Blue Devils fans are dedicated, passionate, and not worried about looking a little crazy.

“I love Duke and I was so excited to just camp out and be here and enjoy this time with all the other students,” said Zavera Basrai, a junior at Duke.

“It’s such an honor to be here as freshman, we’re super excited. It’s a great way to get a welcome to Duke,” said Rani Blezank, a freshman.

Duke calls their ‘Midnight Madness’ – the basketball team’s first practice – “Countdown to Craziness.” People started lining up in K-ville early — really early.

“It was a lot to try to get the tickets, obviously, we’re all camping outside and stuff but it’s all a good time honestly. It’s a good experience,” said Jasmine Innis, a sophomore at Duke.

“I’m really excited, I wanted to go to a school that had big sports and that kinda school energy and I’m really looking forward to seeing the scrimmage,” she said.

As people waited for that scrimmage, they got to practice their hand at dunking and surviving the mechanical bull.

Coach K has been with Duke since 1980, leading them to five NCAA Division I titles.

“It’s the end of an era. It’s something when you think of about Duke you immediately think of Coach K, you think K-ville,” said Alexandra Gray, a Duke junior.