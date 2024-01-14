DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University held its service of commemoration on Sunday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with keynote speaker alum and basketball star Grant Hill.

Crowds filled Duke Chapel for the event, “Our Path to Progress: Realizing King’s Dream of True Freedom for All.”

“Just the reminder of what he stood for and how that message is, as much as we’ve progressed, we still need to be reminded of that,” Hill said.

Hill starred for the Blue Devils basketball team for four years in the 1990s before graduating.

After his graduation, he went on to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and played more than a decade in the NBA, racking up several All-Star appearances.

“When we heed scriptures lessons to love our neighbors and ourselves, when we heed Dr. King’s calls for compassion and conscious, more of us will reap the rewards of loyalty and community,” he said during his remarks.

Hill hopes that the message is one that resonates with those in attendance Sunday.

“Understand that we have more in common than apart,” Hill said.

The basketball star and Duke trustee also mentioned that his father got the opportunity to travel to Washington to hear King speak.

“In preparation of my remarks here today, I called him last week and you could just hear the joy and the excitement, it took him back to when he was 15 years old,” Hill explained.

Hearing those stories helped him feel even more connected to King’s legacy.

“He shared with me that he thought segregation, discrimination, everything was going to end the next day. You had people of all walks of life there.”

Our Path to Progress hoped to highlight Duke’s last century of building a more welcoming and diverse community.

In addition to Hill, Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams and Duke President Vincent Price spoke.