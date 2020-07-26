Duke campus housing only for 1st, 2nd year students

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Sunday announced back-to-school plans for the fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said that Duke-provided housing will be limited to first-year students, sophomores and students who require special accommodations.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Duke University President Vincent E. Price said in a news release “it was essential to reduce the student residential population by 30 percent.”

The Sunday news release said that the decision to change the fall reopening plans came amid an increase of COVID-19 cases in the state “and in Durham in particular.”

Junior and senior students will take online classes in the fall to help cut the number of students on campus.

“Juniors and seniors will receive priority for the spring semester, Price added, with first-year students and sophomores to join them if conditions improve,” the news release said.

Classes are set to begin at Duke on Aug. 17.

“Undergraduates who are already planning to live off-campus, as well as graduate and professional students, will still be able to take classes on-campus, though it is expected that a significant proportion of Duke’s curriculum will be delivered online,” the news release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: