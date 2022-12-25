DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Chapel welcomed well over 3,000 people between packed Christmas Eve events and a lighter Christmas morning service.

Assistant Dean Rev. Bruce Puckett said this holiday marks the first Christmas that the chapel has returned to pre-pandemic operations.

The sermon, presented by Rev. Kathryn Lester-Bacon, focused on hope even through times tough times, with the Christian faith of Jesus Christ’s birth bringing light into the world.

“The gift of Christmas is the reminder that light comes in the darkness, and that the darkness doesn’t overcome it. Even the darkness of death,” Puckett said. “So we get the opportunity to show that story as well even in the midst of the sorrow and the pain.”

It’s a fitting message as the Christmas holiday weekend was rattled by an arctic cold snap and heavy winds that plunged hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians into the dark.

“I heard this snap and then a crash and then all the power went out,” congregation member Gregory Beck said. “I had no power, I had some candles and when I woke up Saturday morning, the thermostat on my wall said 38 degrees outside.”

Beck said he regained power by Christmas morning.

“Yes I feel good having power on Christmas, I also feel like there are a lot of people in this world now, in Ukraine for instance, who do not have the advantage of power coming back on right away,” Beck said.