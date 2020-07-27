Duke Divinity School student listed as critical after Durham shooting Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke Divinity Student was critically injured in a shooting in Durham late Friday night, his family says.
A shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Crest Street, according to Durham police.
Blaine Thomas was wounded in the incident, according to his father Bob Thomas.
Thomas is in critical condition, but is stable, his father told CBS 17. He underwent surgery Sunday.
Bob Thomas said the incident appeared to be a drive-by shooting.
Thomas was apparently outside along the street helping his neighbor, who was locked out of a car, when the incident happened, his father said.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported Thomas, 23, was shot in the stomach. He was a track and cross country stand-out at Chiles High School, the newspaper reported.
Police have not confirmed that the incident was a drive-by shooting.
