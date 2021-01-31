Duke doctor says results of 2 COVID-19 vaccine trials could mean significantly more doses available

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With people scrambling to find doses of a very limited supply of current COVID-19 vaccines, a Duke University virologist sees hope on the horizon, as two more companies announce results of their vaccine trials.

Dr. David Montefiori said, if authorized, the vaccines could increase supply dramatically.

Johnson & Johnson and Novavax both say their vaccines show promising results.

According to Novavax, its two-dose vaccine is comparable to the Pfizer and Moderna shots at preventing the original strain of COVID-19.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is somewhat less effective and that’s not unexpected because it’s only one shot, but it is still very effective even with one shot,” said Montefiori.

Johnson & Johnson says its shot is 85 percent effective at preventing severe disease, and completely prevented COVID-related hospitalization and death 28 days after a single dose.

Montefiori noted that both vaccines appear less effective against the South African strain of the virus, but still offer some protection.

“Scientists like myself are very encouraged with even 50 or 60%,” he explained. “We were worried it would be much lower than that, so the fact that it’s at least that good is encouraging – keeping in mind that that is how good our seasonal flu vaccines are. We have something to work with here and it can be improved.”

He says no one should wait for improvements.

If new vaccines receive authorization, he urges people to get them as soon as they can.

“The more people that can get vaccinated, the sooner the better, the sooner we are going to see this pandemic turn around,” Montefiori said.