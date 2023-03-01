DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven million people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Scientists are confident about the beginning of the virus, we’ve all witnessed the effect, but the middle is still not easy to pinpoint.

“It’s rather like looking at your family ancestry and knowing who your great great grandfather was, and then there’s you and you don’t know anything in between,” said Stuart Pimm.

Pimm is a Duke University professor of Conservation Ecology and is one the world’s the most highly cited environmental scientists. He’s noted for studying the evolution of animal borne diseases like HIV and COVID-19.

Pimm is also the author of “The World According to Pimm: a Scientist Audits the Earth in 2001.” He spoke to spoke to CBS 17’s Russ Bowen about the new reports concerning the origin of COVID-19 while working in South Africa.

“I want to stress that nobody is saying that that lab was engineering this virus to do harm. That’s not a lab they do that. No one thinks this virus was a weapon but what happened between the bats getting to Wuhan and the virus spreading around the world is debatable,” said Pimm.

Pimm explained that COVID-19’s ancestor came from a particular kind of bat in southern China. It’s from that bat COVID first appeared in a Wuhan wet market.

FILE – The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, sits closed in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Jan. 21, 2020.

The Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where a number of people related to the market fell ill with a virus, sits closed in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, a medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.

One explanation is the bats then ended up in a lab. Pimm said, “the alternative is bats were brought into the virus center on the other side of the river in Wuhan, not for any malicious purposes, but to study these viruses. And it’s possible the virus could have mutated there.

Then there could have been an accident that led to the spread of the virus.

However, as Pimm pointed out, the U.S. Department of Energy classifies its new assessment as “low confidence.” FBI director Christopher Wray only gives his agency’s assessment moderate confidence.

“The majority of scientists think that the wet market in Wuhan is a much more likely incubator for COVID than this particular lab. Wet markets are really pretty unsavory places, lots and lots of animals in closed quarters, lots of animals that we wouldn’t normally think that we would eat but people do eat them. They are the kind of places that a disease this could have originated,” said Pimm.

We may never have a conclusive answer.

In the meantime, Pimm believes that more work needs to be done to rid the world of wet markets and reducing deforestation which are the causes of so many diseases.

“We have been arguing that we must take care of the issues that lead to these diseases in the first place. It’s clear that dealing with them after the fact, even with vaccines, we’ve still lost a huge amount of life,” he said.