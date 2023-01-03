DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy executives apologized Tuesday for the rolling blackouts that affected approximately half a million customers on Christmas weekend.

During a meeting with the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the company’s leaders said higher-than-expected demand was among the reasons that Duke Energy implemented the blackouts for the first time in the company’s history.

“We own what happened. We have set out on a path to ensure if we’re faced with similar challenges, we will see a different outcome and provide a better customer experience,” Julie Janson said, the executive vice president and CEO of Duke Energy Carolinas. “We are deeply sorry that any of our customers’ holiday was disrupted. We’re going to continue to learn from this and will use that knowledge to improve wherever we can.”

Company managers outlined a series of events that led to the rolling blackouts.

Temperatures dropped quickly on Friday, Dec. 23 that led to a significant increase in demand.

Kendal Bowman, the North Carolina president for Duke Energy, said the company used modeling to project how much demand would spike, but it found that available resources were about 10 percent less than what was actually needed.

In addition, the company lost some of its power-generating capacity due to equipment malfunctions. Duke also could not take advantage of agreements to purchase power from out of state as other utilities were experiencing similar problems.

“We are working furiously now to learn all we can to prevent this experience from happening again,” Bowman said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) also met with officials from Duke Energy on Tuesday.

Gov. Cooper was said to have outlined his concerns about the surprise rotational outages and asked specific questions about why the predictions on the power that would be needed were wrong. He is also said to have addressed why the coal and gas plants failed to generate the required amount of electricity.

Furthermore, the company’s leaders also acknowledged communication failures to customers both in alerting them to the blackouts and giving accurate information about how long they would last.

“We regret not being able to provide customers as much advanced notice as we would have liked. And, we acknowledge that the outages themselves lasted far longer than we expected,” Janson said.

After hearing from the company’s leaders, Charlotte Mitchell, the chair of the Utilities Commission described the series of events as “concerning and scary.”

Utilities Commissioner Floyd McKissick implored the company’s executives to address the communication and forecast modeling issues quickly.

“When it comes to the notification system, we need to upgrade it as soon as possible,” he said.

While explaining the timeline of events, Sam Holeman, Duke’s vice president of transmission system planning and operations, said that the company made the right decision to implement the rolling blackouts in light of the circumstances.

“We will strive to lower the probability that this type of event happens again. But, if we have similar conditions and similar operating environments in the future our operators will take the same actions,” he said.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation announced last week they were launching a joint inquiry into the matter.