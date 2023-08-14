DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — Higher energy bills for more than two million customers could start in January if approved by the State Utilities Commission.

Monday night, people shared their thoughts on Duke Energy Carolinas’ plan to bump rates by nearly 18 percent over the next three years.

A few dozen people stood outside the Durham County Courthouse on Monday evening.

Stacey Freeman, a Duke customer, drove up from Fayetteville for the public hearing.

“Either I’m going to buy food or I’m paying the bills. I’m going to pay the rent or pay the electric bill,” Freeman.

Duke Energy Carolinas hopes to bring in more than $830 million extra revenue by 2026 to pay for grid updates, making it stronger against threats and storms.

“So, we need that power to be reliable,” Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said. “It takes investments and improvements to keep that power reliable.”

The cost to an average customer next year would end up being more than 12 dollars extra a month. Then, nearly $4 more monthly in 2025 and more than $3 monthly in 2026.

Duke Energy says people who struggle with the price hike may qualify for assistance.

Among the protesters were also those concerned about impacts of expanded fossil fuel use to meet the increasing needs of a fast-growing state.

“If it’s a rate hike to build a sustainable grid, solar and battery storage, well, then we can have a conversation about it,” Ziyad Habash, with the Sunrise Movement, said. “But if it’s a rate hike that’s optional and wasteful then we’re really opposed.”

Brooks said that finding more ways to generate electricity as the population grows is a separate long-term goal of the company, and not paid for by the proposed rate hikes.

“You know, this particular investment is more focused on grid infrastructure. So, that would be the poles and wires that deliver power to your home,” Brooks said.

The State Utilities Commission will hold an expert witness hearing on the rate hikes in Raleigh at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Duke Energy is also waiting on a decision for a similar proposed rate hike for their Progress customers.