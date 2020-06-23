Duke engineering students attempt to build world’s fastest electric monowheel

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A team of engineering students at Duke University has spent the last year building and testing the world’s fastest electric monowheel.

The electric monowheel was built from scratch and is designed for speeds in excess of 70 mph.

Anuj Thakkar, an ex-Tesla engineer, and incoming SpaceX engineer, just graduated from Duke. He said the reason they are doing this is primarily to test their engineering capabilities.

“This was really an exercise for us in engineering and trying to tackle a hard problem,” said Thakkar.

Testing the vehicle is dangerous. Thakkar said the vehicle wobbles under 30 mph. He’s been in 15 crashes.

“We have to go up very slow. One of the hardest things about driving this vehicle is actually slowing down and stopping. As soon as you hit the breaks or start to slow down in this vehicle, the center of the vehicle actually starts to rotate forward, which makes it very unstable,” Thakker said.

The team’s electric monowheel has so far successfully reached 30 mph on the road and 47 mph on a treadmill.

“Right now we are going for the fastest electric. The speed we have to set is 45 mph, but we’ve actually designed the vehicle to breaking both world records. It’s designed to go 70 miles per hour,” said Thakkar.

The plan is to beat the old Guinness World Record by the end of 2020, but COVID-19 could delay testing and an attempt to do that.

“This has been a great opportunity to take what we have learned in class and apply that to this unique project,” Carlo Lindner said.

You can follow the team’s updates on Instagram – Duke Monowheel Team.