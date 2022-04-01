DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After finding out that Duke University was headed to the Final Four against archrival UNC, Duke fan Travis Tracy said this is a game he didn’t want to miss.

“Originally, I was just going to see Coach K‘s last Final Four, but then it just made it even better knowing that it’s going to be a Duke-Carolina matchup,” Tracy said.

Tracy said his wife bought him and his father-in-law tickets to the game, but he still needed to find a place to stay once he got there.

“I looked at Airbnbs and hotels, in New Orleans and they were all more than $300 per night, and I was not very happy about that,” Tracy said.

Fortunately, he had just purchased a Lexus GX470, with lots of extra space in the back and he decided to create his own bed in the car.

“I bought some plywood, bought some 2x10s, and built it in four hours on a Monday morning,” Tracy said. “I got a mattress off Amazon, going to put some furniture blankets on the plywood. For six or seven hours of sleep, hopefully, it will be comfortable.”

But once he makes it to New Orleans, he said he will have to figure out a place to park for the night.

“I don’t know where we’re going to park the car, we’ll get a lay of the land when we get there,” Tracy said.

Tracy said he is just excited to make the trip to the Big Easy and witness this moment in sports history.

“It’s cool that it happened during my lifetime so I can go see it,” Tracy said.