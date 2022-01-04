Duke fans back in Cameron Indoor Stadium for game, but students will start semester classes virtually

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans were allowed inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for a basketball game Tuesday, while Duke University students will start the semester virtually.

Junior Abdhi Jain wondered why he could go to the basketball game, but not to classes in person.

“I would appreciate it if Duke actually told us the reason behind why they’ve stopped in-person classes, and stopped all student gatherings, and are still doing this basketball game,” Jain said.

The university extended remote learning to Jan. 18 due to surging COVID-19 cases. It initially planned on doing remote learning until Jan. 10.

“I think they’re doing the most that they can with the situation,” said sophomore Ryan Devries. “I mean if everybody’s negative testing, and there aren’t that many people on campus, so there aren’t many other ways to get it yet.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Duke said undergraduate students were informed weeks ago that they had to participate in regular surveillance testing on Monday in order to attend the game.

Students had to show proof of a negative test to get into Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The university did not directly address CBS 17’s question about keeping students virtual while allowing them to attend games.

Masks are required at Cameroon Indoor unless eating and drinking as part of the COVID-19 protocol.

