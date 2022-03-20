DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke fans will get to see Coach K in one more Sweet 16 after beating Michigan State 85-76.

Sunday, there was lots of cheering from fans — along with some tense moments in the final minutes — while watching the game at Tobacco Road Sports Cafe.

“Ecstatic because we won the game and we’re marching on,” said Duke fan Lawrence Linton.

This March is extra special for fans like Ryan Sauter.

“It’s always so special, and the fact that it’s Coach K’s last year, 42 years of sustained excellence, we just wanna say thank you and best coach, greatest of all time,” Sauter said.

Danielle Smith and her friends are seniors at Duke University and were in a tent for tickets for Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For a moment they thought Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s journey — and their journey — was over.

“The crazy realization someone said at the table that this might be our last game, it might be his last game and it hadn’t really hit me yet,” Smith said. “So it’s nice that we have another game that we can all enjoy together and just root for the best team in college basketball.”

Fans are leaving hungry for more than the Sweet 16.

Jesse Lipson said he was already planning to book a flight to New Orleans, where the Final Four will be held.

“Whatever it takes, I was at the championship in 2010, 2015 so I’m not gonna miss it this time,” Lipson said.

Duke’s next game is against Texas Tech on Thursday.