DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The countdown to Coach K’s final game at Duke University is almost over and fans have come out from around the country to see a game decades in the making.

Saturday, Mike Krzyzewski will stand courtside for his last home game of his famous, 42-season career as Duke basketball head coach.

Hotels are booked full as fans have come from near and far for the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against arch-rival UNC-Chapel Hill.

Longtime season ticket holder and alumnus Mark Korman traveled from Pennsylvania with his son for the game.

“I will miss watching truly the greatest coach of all time do his great work,” Korman said. “I couldn’t put a price on sharing this experience with my son.”

But if you had to a price on it, Jerry Smith from Richmond said he shelled out $2,000 for his ticket.

“Which, everybody says is a great deal. I agree. It was,” Smith said.

That’s because the cheapest single tickets right now are selling online for around $4,000 each.

But for die-hard fans, it’s money well spent to say goodbye to a basketball legend.

“It’s the end of one legacy and hopefully the beginning of another,” Smith said.