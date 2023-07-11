DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke University football team is lending a helping hand to the community.

The Blue Devils made a visit to the Mission’s Center for Hope on Tuesday afternoon, assisting Durham Rescue Mission with serving meals to people in need.

Non-profit leaders say this was an opportunity for the organization to fellowship with the student-athletes within the Duke football program.

Durham Rescue Mission was ranked No. 1 among all rescue missions in North Carolina in 2020, according to Charity Navigator.