DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Gardens is closed after Tuesday night’s storms left a lot of damage throughout the park.

People were still in the park when the storm hit but no one was hurt. Crews had to get an early start on cleanup Wednesday, after the storm knocked down 16 large trees and left debris across the park.

“Next priority is to try to deal with these trees that are extremely hazardous and still hung up on other trees and try to get those removed,” said Bobby Mottern, horticulture director.

Duke Gardens is known for its beauty and breathtaking crews but Mottern tells CBS 17 the storm was a reminder that it can all be gone in the blink of an eye.

“It just reminds me how thin that edge is between having it beautiful all the time and having complete disaster,” Mottern said.

Officials with Duke Gardens say they would like to reopen by the weekend, but it depends on how the cleanup goes.