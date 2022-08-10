DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Health is hosting a pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic Thursday after North Carolina reported its 122nd case.

The clinic is for those 18 and older and appointments are preferred but, Duke Health said walk-ins will also be accepted.

CBS 17 previously reported that the vaccine is a two-dose regimen currently offered in seven counties throughout the state. Vaccines are largely being reserved for people with exposure to the virus, but Duke Health did not specify that its vaccines are for any specific group.

People getting the vaccine should expect side effects of injection site redness, swelling and itching.