DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — March 31, 2020, marks the day a universal masking requirement began at Duke hospitals.

But on Thursday, patients, visitors and staff members can take their face coverings off in some parts of the buildings.

Becky Smith is the Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control at Duke Hospital. She’s been wearing her mask at work for almost three years and believes the relaxed protocols are a win for health care employees.

“I think it’s a step towards kind of feeling more normal and connected,” Smith said.

Masks will be optional for non-staff where no patient care is taking place. Employees won’t have to wear them in offices, work rooms and break rooms.

However, the face coverings will still be required for everyone in in-patient care units, patient rooms and clinic waiting and examination areas. Those with new respiratory symptoms will also have to wear a mask.

“I can anticipate that there will be discussions about ‘should we mask up again in health care during respiratory viral season?’” Smith said.

She said the latest decision was made after infectious disease leaders saw community Covid-19 levels were low regarding hospitalizations and deaths.

Smith said Duke Health officials also looked at the number of employees who were infected.

“We’re already reviewing what would it take to get to no masks anywhere, and I feel like that isn’t too far off potentially,” she said.

Posted signs and masking stations will move to clinical areas of Duke hospitals.