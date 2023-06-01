Duke Health says it is relaxing some of its masking requirements at its hospitals later this week. (Photo illustration: Joedy McCreary, CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of 280 positions are being removed from the Duke University Health System.

CBS 17 has learned that the system is reducing the positions in an effort to “right-size and realign” its structure, both administratively and operationally.

A statement was provided by Duke Health officials Thursday night, which said:

“After careful consideration and in-depth analysis over many months, Duke University Health System has identified opportunities to right-size and realign the structure of some of its administrative and operational functions. Approximately 280 positions were identified for reduction. Positions will primarily be reduced through retirements, redeployments and closures of vacant positions. Fewer than 50 positions in administrative and managerial roles are affected. These employees will be provided support through outplacement services and redeployments where possible.

Duke University Health System remains steadfast in its mission to advance the way we deliver care and remain a vital resource to those who come to us for hope, health, and healing.”