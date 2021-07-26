Duke Health to hold hiring event in an effort to fill 700 nursing positions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From staff shortages to an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals across North Carolina and right here in the Triangle are searching for hundreds of nurses.

UNC Health says they need more than 800 nurses.

Duke Health is also in need of around 700 nursing positions. They are currently recruiting for the jobs and will hold a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and then again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You will need to register online for the hiring event.