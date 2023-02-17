DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke is turning on the new weapons detection systems at its three hospitals next week.

Duke Health officials said Friday that the systems announced last week will be activated Monday.

Patients and visitors will be screened for weapons such as firearms, medium-sized knives and other weapons. Illegal items that are found will be confiscated while other items must be either returned to a vehicle or discarded.

Visitors who fail to comply will not be allowed to enter.

Duke Health says the systems are similar to those at other public venues, and people passing through will not have to empty their pockets or handbags.

  • Security personnel do a training exercise with a new weapons detection system at the Behavioral Health Center at Duke Regional Hospital on February 15, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291
  • Security personnel test a new weapons detection system at Duke Regional Hospital on February 14, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291
  • A visitor walks through a new weapons detection system at Duke University Hospital on February 15, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291
  • Security personnel do a training exercise with a new weapons detection system at the Behavioral Health Center at Duke Regional Hospital on February 15, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291
  • A sign alerts visitors to a new weapons detection system at Duke University Hospital on February 15, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291
  • Security personnel install a new weapons detection system in the hallway of Duke South at Duke University Hospital on February 14, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291
  • Security personnel install a new weapons detection system at the entrance to the Duke Medicine Pavilion on February 14, 2023. Shawn Rocco/Duke Health shawn.rocco@duke.edu office: 919-668-0994 cell: 919-812-8291