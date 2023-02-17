DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke is turning on the new weapons detection systems at its three hospitals next week.

Duke Health officials said Friday that the systems announced last week will be activated Monday.

Patients and visitors will be screened for weapons such as firearms, medium-sized knives and other weapons. Illegal items that are found will be confiscated while other items must be either returned to a vehicle or discarded.

Visitors who fail to comply will not be allowed to enter.

Duke Health says the systems are similar to those at other public venues, and people passing through will not have to empty their pockets or handbags.