DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been nearly a year since Duke Health started its work to save lives in a different capacity.

“Unfortunately, but fortunately, we’ve been able to work with 127 people since our launch in September. That’s us engaging (and) us referring them out for services,” Uzuri Holder explained.

Holder is the Program Manager of the Duke Violence Recovery Program.

It’s a hospital-based violence intervention initiative. The program works with victims of gun violence. The primary goals are two-fold — to offer support and resources and to reduce the risk of someone being shot again.

“The resources have to be there. The structure has to be there. We to make sure that the communities that we serve have what they need,” said Holder.

The program is voluntary, and Duke Health offers up to a year of follow-up support to patients who live in Durham.

Last year, Duke University Hospital treated nearly 400 shooting victims.

Since our story in February, Holder said they’ve expanded the age range.

“Initially when we first started it was 18-34. But what we noticed is that there were younger and younger patients coming in so, now we serve 15-40,” Holder mentioned.

“So far, what we’ve learned is that a listening ear is important, but action is even more important,” she added.

The violence recovery program is funded by Duke Health along with a federal grant.

Holder said they are working with Duke and looking for additional grants so it can continue to grow.