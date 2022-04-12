DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University is hosting a virtual conference Tuesday focusing on helping families with young children

Early childhood researchers, practitioners and policymakers will take part in the sessions that offer strategies to parents.

The event will also feature keynote speakers and interactive panel discussions.

Keynote speakers include Deb Daro of Chapin Hall, Iheoma Iruka of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Aisha Ray of The BUILD Initiative, Dana Suskind of the University of Chicago Medicine and Patricia Cole of Zero to Three.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can learn more information and RSVP to attend by clicking here.